'Trans man' curses out religious pharmacist for refusing to give her male hormones

Editor's Note: Unlike most other media, WND does not use trans-activist pronouns that falsely describe people as the opposite of their true, biological sex. Warning: graphic language in video.

Roscoe Rike, a woman identifying as a trans man, cussed out a pharmacy employee at an Oakland Walgreens store last week for refusing to dispense her cross-sex hormones. The pharmacist said it would violate his religious beliefs.

Rike then went on to condemn religious people as always having "the most [f---king] hate in their hearts."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: King of the hill

The Daily Mail reported Monday: "Currently transitioning from female to male, Rike says he has been a customer at the store for years – picking up his HRT [hormone replacement therapy] medication to move along his conversion. ... That changed Monday when he was denied that medication by the pharmacist on staff, on the basis that giving him the pills would violate his religious beliefs."

The shorter video below by "Judgy Emoji" below captures the exchange between Rike and the Walgreens employee, covering up her swear words.

A trans man gets upset after a pharmacist at Walgreens refused to fill his prescription for hormones. #trans #pride2023 LGBTQIA woke pride pic.twitter.com/M5it9DlJjH — Judgy Emoji (@JudgyEmoji) June 26, 2023

Are "trans" people mentally ill? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (39 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The longer Twitter video below by "Universal Life" captures more of the exchange between her and the Walgreens employee, named Malik. Oddly, though Rike blasts religious people as being the most hateful, it is she who cusses out Malik, who remains calm and does not respond in kind.

[WARNING: MATURE LANGUAGE] A transgender man was reportedly denied his hormone medication at an Oakland-area Walgreens by a pharmacist who said filling the prescription would violate his religious beliefs. pic.twitter.com/pePpcmohBe — Universal Life Church (@ulcmonastery) June 26, 2023

As shown in the video, after being refused the HRT "medicine," Rike launched into a tirade that accused religious people of being the worst "haters." The Daily Mail, which manages to refer to Rike as both a "she" and a "he" in its article, reports:

"So right now you're telling me that you're going to deny me my medication because of your personal religion," Rike is heard telling the man in the footage, which has since been pulled but not before going viral. "You're not my [f***ing] doctor," she adds. The clip shows the torso of the unidentified pharmacist standing at the pharmacy computer, looking at a computer screen and clicking a mouse silently as Rike continues with her tirade. 'So you think you know better than my doctor, is that what's going on?' she goes on to ask, audibly upset. The pharmacist replies by allegedly issuing a request he aired before Rike began filming, after he reportedly failed to recognize the hormone medication the customer was requesting. 'I just need to know the diagnosis', he is heard saying – to which Rike snipes: 'That's none of your f**king business.' For good measure, the Oaklander goes on to add: 'It's always the religious people that have the most [f***ing] hate in their hearts. 'You're disgusting.'

A Walgreens spokesman told the Christian Post that it is investigating the matter: "Our policies are designed to ensure we meet the needs of our patients and customers while respecting the religious and moral beliefs of our team members. ... In an instance where a team member has a religious or moral conviction that prevents them from meeting a patient's need, we require the team member to refer the patient to another employee or manager on duty who can complete the transaction. These instances, however, are very rare."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Christian and religious pharmacists, including those employed by Walgreens, have fought over the years for the right not to have to dispense abortion-inducing drugs in violation of their conscience. In recent years such concerns have dramatically expanded to pharmacists and doctors seeking to avoid taking any role in trans "gender transitions," especially for minors and young people.

The Daily Mail reports (we have adjusted the pronouns) that "in [her] Reddit post, Rike revealed [she] got the medication [she] requested after [she] demanded to speak to a manager – a request that was granted by a pharmacy technician."

Rike said, 'The manager who arrived apologized profusely, as did a few of the other workers," DM reported.

Rike, in her now-private Instagram page, identifies as "just a trans boy doing puppy thangs." Her Instagram handle is "puproscoe92."

Rike said she will be working with the Transgender Law Center on a potential lawsuit, and that she would file an official complaint with Walgreens' corporate office.

Meanwhile, Daily Signal reported Wednesday that a Walgreens store in Dallas "is quietly housing a transgender clinic where patients can go [to] get referrals for transgender transition hormones":

A Walgreens in Dallas is quietly housing a transgender clinic where patients can go get referrals for transgender transition hormones https://t.co/aer9cgYJys #txlege — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) June 28, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women's competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women's prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women's locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women's scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current "mass hysteria" craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel "persistently sad or hopeless" and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left's renewed obsession with killing women's unborn babies via abortion.

The "woke" left's maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND's critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled "THE LEFT'S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!