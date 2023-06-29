A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front PageWND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Trans man' curses out religious pharmacist for refusing to give her male hormones

Claims people of faith 'always have the most f***ing hate in their hearts'

Peter LaBarbera By Peter LaBarbera
Published June 29, 2023 at 7:56pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

Editor's Note: Unlike most other media, WND does not use trans-activist pronouns that falsely describe people as the opposite of their true, biological sex. Warning: graphic language in video.

Roscoe Rike, a woman identifying as a trans man, cussed out a pharmacy employee at an Oakland Walgreens store last week for refusing to dispense her cross-sex hormones. The pharmacist said it would violate his religious beliefs.

Rike then went on to condemn religious people as always having "the most [f---king] hate in their hearts."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: King of the hill

Walgreens, like so many other corporations, celebrated "LGBTQ Pride Month" in June. The flag inside the heart is a "progress pride" flag representing the LGBT advocacy and 'inclusivity' (screenshot/Walgreens site)

The Daily Mail reported Monday: "Currently transitioning from female to male, Rike says he has been a customer at the store for years – picking up his HRT [hormone replacement therapy] medication to move along his conversion. ... That changed Monday when he was denied that medication by the pharmacist on staff, on the basis that giving him the pills would violate his religious beliefs."

The shorter video below by "Judgy Emoji" below captures the exchange between Rike and the Walgreens employee, covering up her swear words.

Are "trans" people mentally ill?

The longer Twitter video below by "Universal Life" captures more of the exchange between her and the Walgreens employee, named Malik. Oddly, though Rike blasts religious people as being the most hateful, it is she who cusses out Malik, who remains calm and does not respond in kind.

As shown in the video, after being refused the HRT "medicine," Rike launched into a tirade that accused religious people of being the worst "haters." The Daily Mail, which manages to refer to Rike as both a "she" and a "he" in its article, reports:

"So right now you're telling me that you're going to deny me my medication because of your personal religion," Rike is heard telling the man in the footage, which has since been pulled but not before going viral.

"You're not my [f***ing] doctor," she adds.

The clip shows the torso of the unidentified pharmacist standing at the pharmacy computer, looking at a computer screen and clicking a mouse silently as Rike continues with her tirade.

'So you think you know better than my doctor, is that what's going on?' she goes on to ask, audibly upset.

The pharmacist replies by allegedly issuing a request he aired before Rike began filming, after he reportedly failed to recognize the hormone medication the customer was requesting.

'I just need to know the diagnosis', he is heard saying – to which Rike snipes: 'That's none of your f**king business.'

For good measure, the Oaklander goes on to add: 'It's always the religious people that have the most [f***ing] hate in their hearts.

'You're disgusting.'

A Walgreens spokesman told the Christian Post that it is investigating the matter: "Our policies are designed to ensure we meet the needs of our patients and customers while respecting the religious and moral beliefs of our team members. ... In an instance where a team member has a religious or moral conviction that prevents them from meeting a patient's need, we require the team member to refer the patient to another employee or manager on duty who can complete the transaction. These instances, however, are very rare."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Christian and religious pharmacists, including those employed by Walgreens, have fought over the years for the right not to have to dispense abortion-inducing drugs in violation of their conscience. In recent years such concerns have dramatically expanded to pharmacists and doctors seeking to avoid taking any role in trans "gender transitions," especially for minors and young people.

A bearded female self-identifying as a "trans man," Roscoe Rike, as shown in one of her Instagram photos (screenshot/Daily Mail)

The Daily Mail reports (we have adjusted the pronouns) that "in [her] Reddit post, Rike revealed [she] got the medication [she] requested after [she] demanded to speak to a manager – a request that was granted by a pharmacy technician."

Rike said, 'The manager who arrived apologized profusely, as did a few of the other workers," DM reported.

Rike, in her now-private Instagram page, identifies as "just a trans boy doing puppy thangs." Her Instagram handle is "puproscoe92."

Pharmacists' rights of conscience protected â€“ for now

Trans lobby wants to make it illegal to talk a child out of a sex change!

Rike said she will be working with the Transgender Law Center on a potential lawsuit, and that she would file an official complaint with Walgreens' corporate office.

Meanwhile, Daily Signal reported Wednesday that a Walgreens store in Dallas "is quietly housing a transgender clinic where patients can go [to] get referrals for transgender transition hormones":

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women's competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women's prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women's locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women's scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current "mass hysteria" craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel "persistently sad or hopeless" and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left's renewed obsession with killing women's unborn babies via abortion.

The "woke" left's maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND's critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled "THE LEFT'S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Peter LaBarbera
Peter LaBarbera is a former reporter for the Washington Times and LifeSiteNews.com, and a former contributing editor for Human Events. He is the founder of AmericansForTruth.org, which exposes LGBT extremism. His reporting was instrumental in passage of a federal law barring U.S. taxpayer funding of any international group with pedophile ties. A former editor for Family Research Council and Accuracy in Media, he and his wife of 34 years are the proud parents of five children.
Peter LaBarbera is a former reporter for The Washington Times and LifeSiteNews.com, and a former contributing editor for Human Events. He is the founder of AmericansForTruth.org, which exposes LGBTQ extremism. His reporting was instrumental in passage of a federal law barring U.S. taxpayer funding of any international group with pedophile ties. A former editor for Family Research Council and Accuracy in Media, he and his wife of 34 years are the proud parents of five children.







'Trans man' curses out religious pharmacist for refusing to give her male hormones
'Deeply cruel': Abortionist drives over pro-lifer's leg, then performs abortions
'It's open season, and we know where your operations are'
WATCH: 'We're here, we're queer, we're coming for your children!'
CDC chief KNEW COVID vaccine didn't work while pushing shots
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×