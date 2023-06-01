Transgender surgery offers NO mental health boost, study confirms

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – Transgender surgery, also known as “gender-affirming surgery,” does not reduce the demand for mental health services, according to a study conducted by the American Journal of Psychiatry (AJP).

The study surveyed the effectiveness of gender-affirming hormone treatment and gender-affirming surgery on prescriptions for antidepressants and anti-anxiety medication, healthcare visits for mood and anxiety disorders, and post-suicide attempt hospitalizations among the Swedish population.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The study, following the AJP’s redaction, concluded that transgender surgery offers no improvement of one’s mental health and even suggested that there was “an increase in treatment for anxiety after surgery.”

TRENDING: 'Godlessness': Super popular Christian TV show defends gay-pride flag on set

Read the full story ›