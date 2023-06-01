A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Transgender surgery offers NO mental health boost, study confirms

American Journal of Psychiatry forced to make major correction following conclusion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2023 at 1:43pm
(Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay)

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – Transgender surgery, also known as “gender-affirming surgery,” does not reduce the demand for mental health services, according to a study conducted by the American Journal of Psychiatry (AJP).

The study surveyed the effectiveness of gender-affirming hormone treatment and gender-affirming surgery on prescriptions for antidepressants and anti-anxiety medication, healthcare visits for mood and anxiety disorders, and post-suicide attempt hospitalizations among the Swedish population.

The study, following the AJP’s redaction, concluded that transgender surgery offers no improvement of one’s mental health and even suggested that there was “an increase in treatment for anxiety after surgery.”

