Tree bark compound suppresses COVID virus better than vaccine

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Researchers in the Netherlands have uncovered that honokiol, a compound found in the bark of magnolia trees, has the capacity to stop the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within the body.

The study, published on May 22 in Microbiology Spectrum, an esteemed publication of the American Society for Microbiology, offers an innovative approach to the fight against COVID-19 by tapping into the power of traditional medicine.

Research indicates that honokiol not only curbs the replication of SARS-CoV-2, but also demonstrates broad-spectrum activity against various viral strains, including the Delta and Omicron variants. The broad-spectrum activity is significant because it suggests that honokiol may remain effective even as the virus mutates, according to a press release from study author Martijn J. van Hemert, associate professor in the Department of Medical Microbiology at Leiden University Medical Center.

