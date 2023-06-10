Trump floats idea that FBI staged knocked-over box of classified documents

Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump said Friday that the FBI staged a knocked-over box of documents for photographs included in the indictment over his alleged mishandling of classified material in a Truth Social post.

“Strange! Everything about the boxes was so neat, orderly, and clean,” Trump posted on the social network. “Did the FBI tip over the one box the way they ‘staged’ the papers on the floor during the raid of Mar-a-Lago, only to apologize after getting caught?”

Trump announced Thursday on Truth Social that his attorneys had been told he was being indicted as the result of an investigation into classified documents that were the subject of an Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate he owns.



“Today an indictment was unsealed charging Donald J. Trump with violations of our national security laws along with conspiracy to obstruct justice,” Special Counsel Jack Smith said in a statement to the press Friday. “This indictment was voted by a grand jury of citizens in the Southern District of Florida, and I invite everyone to read it in full to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged. The men and women of the U.S. intelligence community and our Armed Forces dedicate their lives to protecting our nation and its people.”

Most Republican presidential candidates condemned the indictment, while businessman Vivek Ramaswamy stated that he would pardon Trump. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy blasted the indictment on Twitter, as did Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Over two-thirds of Republicans polled by NBC said the investigations into the former president are politically motivated.

The FBI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

