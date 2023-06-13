A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics U.S.
Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges in documents case

First former president charged with federal crimes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 13, 2023 at 3:25pm
President Donald Trump during a CNN town hall on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 (Video screenshot)

(AP) -- Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he hoarded classified documents detailing sensitive military secrets and schemed to thwart government efforts to get them back.

Trump appeared before a judge in Miami’s federal courthouse on Tuesday in a stunning moment in American history days after he became the first former president charged with federal crimes.

Authorities say Trump schemed and lied to block the government from recovering the documents concerning nuclear programs and other sensitive military secrets stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

WND News Services
