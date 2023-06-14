WATCH: Trump slams 'sham' federal indictment as 'election inference'

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Trump cast his "sham" federal indictment as "election interference" by the Biden administration, slamming it as a "the most heinous abuse of power in the history of our country."

Trump, the current 2024 frontrunner, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Miami, Florida Tuesday to 37 federal felony counts stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his alleged improper retention of classified records at Mar-a-Lago.

The charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

