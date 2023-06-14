A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Trump slams 'sham' federal indictment as 'election inference'

'Most heinous abuse of power' in U.S. history

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 13, 2023 at 10:21pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
President Donald Trump speaks in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Video screenshot)

President Donald Trump speaks in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Trump cast his "sham" federal indictment as "election interference" by the Biden administration, slamming it as a "the most heinous abuse of power in the history of our country."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Trump, the current 2024 frontrunner, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Miami, Florida Tuesday to 37 federal felony counts stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his alleged improper retention of classified records at Mar-a-Lago.

TRENDING: Time to fly Old Glory loud and proud!

The charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Trump slams 'sham' federal indictment as 'election inference'
Woman wakes up and starts knocking from inside coffin during memorial service
Starbucks responds to claims it's removing Pride flags from stores
WATCH: Donald Trump unleashed in Bedminster, New Jersey
Actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×