Trump sues E. Jean Carroll for defamation

Federal jury said president not liable for rape, is liable for sexual abuse

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 28, 2023 at 12:57pm
Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll watches as a former U.S. president Donald Trump's video deposition is played in court during a civil trial where Carroll accused the former U.S. president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and of defamation, in New York, May 4, 2023, in this courtroom sketch.

Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll watches as a former U.S. president Donald Trump's video deposition is played in court during a civil trial where Carroll accused the former U.S. president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and of defamation, in New York, May 4, 2023, in this courtroom sketch.

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Trump filed a lawsuit against E. Jean Carroll this week, suing for defamation after he says she "falsely" accused him of rape.

The lawsuit comes after a federal jury in New York City decided last month that Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The former president has been ordered to pay $5 million. Trump vowed to appeal the ruling.

The former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner’s legal team said E. Jean Carroll "wantonly and falsely" accused Trump on "multiple occasions of committing rape," saying those claims "constitute defamation."

Read the full story ›

