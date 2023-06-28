Trump sues E. Jean Carroll for defamation

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Trump filed a lawsuit against E. Jean Carroll this week, suing for defamation after he says she "falsely" accused him of rape.

The lawsuit comes after a federal jury in New York City decided last month that Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The former president has been ordered to pay $5 million. Trump vowed to appeal the ruling.

The former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner’s legal team said E. Jean Carroll "wantonly and falsely" accused Trump on "multiple occasions of committing rape," saying those claims "constitute defamation."

