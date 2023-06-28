Trump team furious at McCarthy for questioning if he's strongest presidential candidate

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump’s team is furious at Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California after he questioned on Tuesday whether Trump is the strongest candidate in 2024, according to Politico.

While McCarthy conceded Trump can win the election against President Joe Biden, he was unsure whether the former president is the “strongest” to do so, he said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” Even after attempting damage control following his remarks, the Trump campaign doesn’t understand how McCarthy could “misspeak” and is questioning why he hasn’t endorsed the former president yet, sources close to Trump told Politico.

TRENDING: Trump promises nationwide ban on child sex mutilations

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Speaker has remained an ally of Trump even after his two indictments and also sought the former president’s advice amid debt ceiling negotiations with Biden. The former president’s team believes McCarthy has taken advantage of Trump while failing to show his loyalty, according to Politico.

McCarthy’s campaign sent out a message countering his earlier comments, according to The Hill’s Emily Brooks, and toldBreitbart that Trump is “stronger today than he was in 2016.”

& here is a text blast from McCarthy campaign https://t.co/yw7eDVEGFx pic.twitter.com/MRp1kPvkR1 — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) June 27, 2023

Is Donald Trump the strongest 2024 presidential candidate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Trump is the STRONGEST opponent to Biden! Stand with Trump now and your name will be flagged to Trump & his team,” the campaign message read.

McCarthy’s attempts angered Trump’s team, who requires approval to use his name in campaign fundraising, according to Politico. The former president’s camp reportedly requested that McCarthy take down the fundraising proposal.

“If Donald Trump wanted ... he could have him out as speaker by the end of the week,” a Republican consultant told Politico.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

McCarthy has held out on endorsing Trump, claiming that it “might hurt” the former president and that he should remain neutral in the primary since he’s the highest ranking Republican in office, the consultant said.

“At what point is it okay for Kevin McCarthy not to endorse Trump?” the consultant asked Politico. “Donald Trump has been very good to Kevin McCarthy.”

Neither Trump nor McCarthy immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!