Trump unjustly indicted – you could be next

Are you listening to the mainstream media report on the 37-count indictment against President Trump? Are you losing some faith in Trump? Are you growing some animosity toward Trump?

Well, that is exactly what the bad guys want you to do. They used the same strategy with the Russia hoax, the two impeachments, COVID, regarding Jan. 6 false accusations, the Steele dossier, Jim Comey's false claims etc. It is all meant to cause you to lose faith in Trump and the MAGA movement.

Eighty-seven percent of Republicans think that all the indictments and court cases against Trump are politically motivated (Fox News poll). In fact, the Trump lead increased by 3 points in the primary polls last weekend, after the indictment announcement. Why?

If you stole two pieces of candy at the same time from a candy store as a child, would that be one crime or two? Well, this indictment of Trump has 37 listed supposed crimes. Many of those supposed crimes are obtained by dividing the supposed criminal activities into multiple crimes.

As stated by Jack Smith, the prosecutor, he de-bundled the crimes for maximum charges and maximum penalties. Some accusations are considered individual crimes, like considering stealing those two pieces of candy as two crimes.

It is obvious that the prosecution is betting that a jury will find at least one conviction out of 37 accusations. It is the same strategy Alvin Bragg is using in New York with his 33 accusations. Is that fair? Does that treat the same actions by others the same? Of course not. But when you look at the two impeachments, the Jan. 6 committee and the media bias during COVID, Americans have come to accept that Democrats are not fair. To Democrats, the end justifies the means, and now their end game is to stop Trump and the MAGA movement … by any means.

All of the cases against Trump are being pursued by Democrat AGs, Democrat DAs, DOJ and FBI. All of them. Democrats are using the judicial system as a political weapon. Is that fair? Have Democrats just made it OK for Republican AGs, DAs, etc. to do the same to Democrat leaders? Then what? Where does it all lead?

So the prosecutor alleges that Trump lawyers testified that Trump told them to take some documents off-site to remove damaging information. That is the government's, Smith's, RICO accusation against Trump.

Think about that for a moment. According to Smith, Trump lawyers informed against Trump.

If true, what happened to attorney/client privilege? Only the client can waive it. So how did any such lawyers for Trump make such a statement? And if Trump actually made such a comment, but the lawyers advised him against it and the action never happened, then where is the crime? Since when does a conversation about alternatives with your lawyers become a crime?

RICO is clear. A criminal action must occur; then those who were part of planning such an action are at risk of indictment under RICO. If no criminal action, then no RICO. If the Trump lawyers did not take documents off-site to destroy them, then where is the crime that justifies RICO?

Smith is throwing as much as possible against the wall to get something to stick. What if that happened to you? Is that fair? Is that justice? Or is that an abuse of the legal process?

Let's discuss "fair" for a moment. According to the dictionary, "fair" is marked by impartiality and honesty : free from self-interest, prejudice, or favoritism. Treating each same situation the same, each person the same.

So what happened to Hillary Clinton when she had her lawyers destroy evidence (to delete emails, destroy cell phones and BleachBit servers), when she had classified documents on her personal server, when she lied to the FBI? What happened to Joe Biden for having hundreds of classified documents he stole as a senator in multiple unsecured locations for more than 20 years? Or to Bill Clinton? What happened to Biden for his actions with Ukraine/Burisma when he was VP? Are these attacks against Trump fair when compared to how the same actions by Democrats were treated?

Then-Director Comey overstepped his authority when he refused to provide the evidence concerning Hillary Clinton to the government prosecutors. He claimed no prosecutor would bring charges against Clinton, but refused to give those government prosecutors the evidence so they could make the decision. His logic was that Clinton did not have criminal "intent." So in all "fairness," what is the criminal intent Smith has on Trump? Was Trump providing USA secrets to our enemies as per the requirements of the Espionage Act that Smith is using? Comey established: If no criminal intent, then no crime. So that should also apply to Trump. That is only "fair."

By the way, that is the same James Comey who used the false Steele dossier to justify the FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign and then lied that the FBI was not spying. Instead, the complicit media condemned (as usual) Trump for calling out Comey and the FBI for the spying.

Support for President Trump continues because MAGA believers did not fall prey to the deep state/Democrat/establishment strategy to stop Trump and his movement. Yes, the bad guys will eventually find something to convict Trump of … something/anything. They can do that to anyone, at any time, including to you. But that does not make Trump wrong about how to make America great again – and that is really what the bad guys are trying to kill.

