What is truth in a world full of lies?

Did you know that the word "truth" is found 224 times in the King James Bible? Did you know that even one of the names for our God is Truth? Truth is what the entire Bible is about.

Here's just a small sampling of verses about truth:

• "The Lord, the Lord God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering, and abundant in goodness and truth …" Ex. 34:6

• "He is the Rock, his work is perfect: for all his ways are judgment: a God of truth and without iniquity, just and right is he." Deut. 32:4

• "Into thine hand I commit my spirit: thou has redeemed me, O Lord God of truth." Ps. 31:5

• "He who blesseth himself in the earth shall be blessed himself in the God of truth; and he that sweareth in the earth shall swear by the God of truth; because the former troubles are forgotten, and because they are hid from mine eyes." Isa. 65:16

• "When he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth." John 16:13

But truth is controversial today as it always has been. There are still many people walking around the world today asking the same question Pilate asked of Jesus: "What is truth?" (John 18:38). They wonder if there is any truth – because they wonder if God is real. I often say, "You want to know if God is real? Just ask Israel."

It doesn't mean that all Israel currently knows the truth – the whole truth. But it does mean they are still the chosen people. Look at your Bible. What does it tell the story of – beside truth? Israel, of course. You can see it by dividing it up into the "Old Testament" and the "New." What are they both about? Israel, of course.

It's surprising that so few, even those who study the scriptures, don't recognize this right off the bat. Everyone who plays a role is part of Israel – the good, the bad and the ugly. How do we miss this? At the beginning of the book and the end.

But yet today most gentiles fail to see it. Many so-called "Christians" are blinded to it as well. Unless you read the Bible selectively, you can miss the obvious. Remember, don't skip anything – Old Testament or New.

I urge you to visit Israel. I have been there more times than I can count. I want to visit again and again. It brings life to the scriptures.

Paul says in Romans 11:26-27: "And so all Israel shall be saved: as it is written, There shall come out of Sion the Deliverer, and shall turn away ungodliness from Jacob: For this is my covenant unto them, when I shall take away their sins."

All Israel will be saved? That's what he said. But if you're not part of Israel, you can join them in the Kingdom, too. In paradise! But if you ever stumble, you just need to repent.

Don't forget that! It's the story of the Bible summarized in a nutshell. And here's more – another one of my favorite Bible verses:

"Moreover as for me, God forbid that I should sin against the Lord in ceasing to pray for you: but I will teach you the good and the right way: Only fear the Lord, and serve him in truth with all your heart: for consider how great things he hath done for you," it says in 1 Samuel 12:23-24.

Amen!

And you can spend eternity with them – if you repent of your sins. That's the good news. That's the Gospel. That's the everlasting truth.

Seriously, we want to be like Jesus, Who said, "And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free." John 8:32

Knowing Jesus is, of course, knowing the Truth with a capital "T."

