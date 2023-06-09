A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.THE GREAT SUPPRESSION
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Tucker Carlson's Twitter show surpasses 100 million views for 1st episode

Fox threatens legal action against him

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 9, 2023 at 12:46pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Tucker Carlson on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 (Video screenshot)

Tucker Carlson on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 (Video screenshot)

(JUST THE NEWS) – The first episode of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's new show on Twitter had more than 100 million views in less than two days since its launch.

Carlson shared his show, "Tucker on Twitter," Tuesday evening. It consisted of a monologue where Carlson spoke for more than 10 minutes about the media's coverage of Ukraine and the government's control of information.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Nobody knows what's happening. A small group of people control access to all relevant information and the rest of us don't know," Carlson said in the clip. "Go ahead and talk about something that really matters and see what happens. If you keep it up, they'll make you be quiet. Trust us. That's how they maintain control."

TRENDING: WATCH: U.S. Christians and Muslims join forces to fight common enemy

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Students kicked out of university's sexual assault victim support group for pro-Israel views
America's largest teachers union unveils LGBT toolkit
Now close Trump aide indicted in classified documents investigation
Asian-American student with near-perfect SAT gets rejected by 6 elite colleges
Video compilation highlights Fauci's flips during COVID pandemic
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×