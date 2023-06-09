Tucker Carlson's Twitter show surpasses 100 million views for 1st episode

(JUST THE NEWS) – The first episode of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's new show on Twitter had more than 100 million views in less than two days since its launch.

Carlson shared his show, "Tucker on Twitter," Tuesday evening. It consisted of a monologue where Carlson spoke for more than 10 minutes about the media's coverage of Ukraine and the government's control of information.

"Nobody knows what's happening. A small group of people control access to all relevant information and the rest of us don't know," Carlson said in the clip. "Go ahead and talk about something that really matters and see what happens. If you keep it up, they'll make you be quiet. Trust us. That's how they maintain control."

