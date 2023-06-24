Turley: 'Controlled demolition' of Hunter Biden leaves much to be investigated

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University who has testified before Congress multiple times, says the "controlled demolition" of Hunter Biden has concluded.

But he said there's still much more to be investigated: Allegations of bribes being taken by Hunter and Joe Biden, the money trail from multiple foreign countries to the Bidens in exchange for Joe's official government actions, and others.

His comments came after federal prosecutors said they are letting Hunter Biden off of a long list of potentially serious criminal charges, including felonies that would call for jail time, in exchange for a "diversion" program and a couple misdemeanors relating to unpaid taxes on millions of dollars in income.

He said, "While the public has raised rightful concerns over a two-tiered system of justice, you have to admire the skill of the political and media elite in dropping this scandal without collateral damage to themselves."

He said the "controlled demolition" resulted from the fact, "The media and political establishment had reached the point where they could no longer bury the influence peddling scandal by claiming that Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation."

He said that worked when it was launched in 2020, but now "The key was to get Hunter to plead to a couple of minor offenses with little or no jail time. The White House and the media could then declare the scandal over and insist that there is nothing more to discuss."

The scheme involved "the perfect timing of the media, Democratic politicians, and most importantly, the Justice Department."

But, he said, the announced "agreement" "looks like rushing to the scene of a bank robbery and giving the getaway driver a ticket…"

What else might be investigated?

"The House Oversight Committee has documented potentially millions in financial transfers from foreign sources to Biden family members. The labyrinth of LLC corporations and accounts used for the transfers seems designed to evade detection. Indeed, allegations from a trusted FBI source referenced payments that were being made to the Bidens without directly involving 'the big guy.' That was the name allegedly used for President Biden after associates insisted that no one should use his name," he explained.

Turley explained Attorney General Merrick Garland was critical to the "controlled demolition" as he refused to appoint a special counsel, which would have required "a report."

Secondly, he said the scandalous result had to be structured with "an assortment of minor charges to suggest equal justice without anything large enough to cause collateral damage to others. It also has to be minor enough to get Hunter to take one for the team."

But things to go wrong, sometimes, with the demolition of buildings and such.

"The problem for those seeking to drop this scandal in a confined fashion is that the House GOP is now investigating the influence-peddling scandal. The Democrats’ loss of the House in 2022 was a huge blow to the Biden team and, when the new Congress was sworn in, it was essential to enter a plea deal before the release of more serious evidence," he said.

While the House will continue investigating, the media, he said, "has already imposed another blackout on coverage."

But he also pointed out that now that the case is "resolved," investigators have no grounds to deny the House investigators information they may week.

