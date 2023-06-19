A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
2 sisters give birth to 3 babies in 4 hours

'We never thought that we would find ourselves in the same delivery room'

WND News Services
Published June 19, 2023 at 5:17pm
(Courtesy Galilee Medical Center)

(Courtesy Galilee Medical Center)

(YNET NEWS) -- Eniav and Liam got pregnant almost at the same time and went through the experience together and on Sunday they realized that even their delivery was set in motion simultaneously, at 03:45 am.

In the afternoon, twins, a boy, and a girl were born to 34-year-old Einav Eliyahu, and less than four hours later, her older sister, 36-year-old Liam Harush gave birth to her newborn daughter.

The heartwarming event at the Galilee Medical Center has become the talk of the day in the maternity ward. "We never thought that we would find ourselves in the same delivery room, giving birth almost together," Eliyahu shared in an interview with Ynet. "But we always joked that in the end, against all odds, it would happen."

