U.N. chief declares fossil fuels 'incompatible with human survival'

The chief of the United Nations has called for the immediate and global destruction of the world's energy industry because, he claims, fossil fuels are "incompatible with human survival."

The organization's secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, said at a recent conference, "All of this action must be global. It must be immediate and it must start with the polluted heart of the climate crisis – the fossil fuel industry.

"Let's face facts. The problem is not simply fossil fuel emissions. It's fossil fuels period. The solution is clear. The world must phase out fossil fuels in a just and equitable way, moving to leave oil, coal and gas in the ground where they belong and massively boosting renewable investment in a just transition.

"Fossil fuel industry plans must be transformation plans that chart a company's move to clean energy and away from product incompatible with human survival."

"The problem is not simply fossil fuel emissions. It’s fossil fuels – period."

UN SecGen @antonioguterres emphasizes that fossil fuels are “a product incompatible with human survival". pic.twitter.com/dedSfAmQEX — Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative (@fossiltreaty) June 15, 2023

📢As Bonn climate conference #SB58 ends, UN Secretary General @antonioguterres delivers a powerful and crystal-clear speech on the urgent need to tackle the root cause of the #climate crisis - the production of fossil fuels. #EndFossilFuels #FastFairForever #FossilFuelTreaty pic.twitter.com/EFUsDNQOp0 — Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative (@fossiltreaty) June 15, 2023

A report at Climate Depot explained, however, "Despite Gueterres' passionate rebuke of fossil fuel usage, the United Nations reportedly owns an entire fleet of aircraft, and is known for hosting a lavish annual climate summit that draws as many as 400 privates jet…"

None of those jets, so far, has made those trips using either solar or wind power.

Then even the AP, which leans far left on global warming ideologies, said the comments were "a tirade against fossil fuel companies."

The U.N. itself has doubled down on such draconian ideas, with the suggestion with without following Guterres' orders, "We are hurtling towards disaster, eyes wide open."

He said only by cutting carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 will the world avoid a 2.8 degree Celsius increase in temperature which would be, he claimed, "catastrophe."

The report said he also is demanding a "solidarity pact" that would take money from richer nations to give to less-developed economies.

He also is demanding that financial institutions "everywhere" end any investment whatsoever in coal.

Online, he was ridiculed personally for his ideology.

"Says a man whose quality of life and jet setting depends 100% on fossil fuels," noted one.

