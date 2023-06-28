U.N. 'expert' demands religious beliefs bend to LGBT ideology

A new report from an "expert" who serves the United Nations as its adviser on sexual orientation has come out with a report expressing the idea that religious freedom is "not incompatible" with the LGBT ideology.

However, a report from Washington Stand explains that that compatibility comes only when faith standards are "subservient" to the sexual-political agenda embrace by LGBT organizations.

The report explained that the U.N. "expert," Victor Madrigal-Borloz, commented to the 53rd Session of the U.N. Human Rights Council his opinion that religious freedom isn't "incompatible" with LGBT equality.

And that's to be accomplished through making "long-held religious beliefs and traditions … subservient."

"Paying attention to the voices and practices of inclusive communities can help to shift narratives claiming that the exercise of freedom of religion or belief is incompatible with the equal enjoyment of human rights by LGBT persons," he claimed.

The report said he then, however, proceeded to propose "blatant violations of religious freedom."

He said the fix is to have religious communities re-interpret their own doctrines to meet his preferences.

"In some cases, religious narratives have been deliberately used to justify violence and discrimination — often in defiance of the doctrine of those faiths, and also beyond the scope of the right freedom of religion or belief," he complained.

Explained the Stand, "So, now if we hold to biblical truth, we are apparently just misinterpreting our own doctrines. He insinuates that religious believers who do not embrace the LGBT ideology are misinterpreting their own religion. It is the height of arrogance for a U.N. expert to suggest that his interpretation — informed by the LGBT activist groups who submitted comments for his report — understands the teachings of major world religions better than their own religious leaders or the thousands of years of tradition that often inform their beliefs."

The report, by Arielle Del Turco, noted that Borloz also cited concern about those people who are interpreting religious doctrines that place homosexuality "within a discourse of immorality and sin."

He suggested such comments about LGBT lifestyles and sin "can be considered hate speech or even incitement to violence."

Borgot lashed out as nations, like Hungary, have banned same-sex duos from adopting children.

He continued, "The concept of a ‘natural’ order as the guiding principle of human and social existence is also present in conservative doctrine."

In what the Stand suggested was an open attack on religious freedom, Borloz' report blasts "exemptions" for organizations such as foster care and adoption agencies that allow them to follow their biblical faith in their custody decisions.

He charged the world with "obligations" to submit to the LGBF belief system.

"[I]t is not permissible for individuals or groups to invoke ‘religious liberty’ to perpetuate discrimination against … lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex persons, when it comes to the provision of goods or services in the public sphere," the report said, pointing to several cases in the U.S. where wedding vendors have declined demands to violate their faith by promoting same-sex unions.

Further, The Stand said Borloz insists that LGBT people be allowed to participate in religious communities despite their "exclusionary practices."

The Stand reported, "It is inappropriate for a U.N. expert to suggest that religious communities should change their beliefs and practices in order to benefit those who wish to violate religious tenets and still identify with a given faith."

