U.S. county a 'sanctuary' to mutilate kids without parents' consent

A plan has been announced in a Wisconsin county for officials there to declare a sanctuary so body mutilations could be performed on kids without their parents' consent.

A Gateway Pundit report explained, "The mask has completely dropped: leftists in government are now openly inviting adults from across America to allow the mutilation of innocent children without parental consent and have them exposed to X-rated material."

Wisconsin county that claims transitioning children is a 'fundamental right' is in the process of declaring sanctuary status so children can be medically transitioned without parental consent. Dane County which includes the Wisconsin state capital of Madison is set to vote on… pic.twitter.com/titOqg2WZp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 12, 2023

Fox News reported the resolution being developed by supervisors in Dane County who are working on their plan to declare "sanctuary for trans and nonbinary individuals."

"In this hostile environment, some cities and counties across the country are taking steps to support and protect trans and nonbinary individuals," the resolution claims. "Dane County values its transgender and nonbinary residents and vigorously opposes measures that would allow legal violence toward trans people in accessing gender-affirming care or expression."

The supervisors then proclaim that body mutilations on children are a "fundamental right."

"NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Dane County Board of Supervisors firmly states its commitment to protect transgender and nonbinary individuals, and believes that access to health care is a fundamental right and all people in Dane County and the State of Wisconsin should have access to all health care, including gender affirming care.

"BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that, if the state of Wisconsin passes a law that imposes criminal or civil punishments, fines, or professional sanctions on any person or organization that seeks, provides, receives or helps someone to receive gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers, hormones or surgery, the Dane County Board of Supervisors urges the Sheriff to make enforcement their lowest priority."

Then it announces the county is "a sanctuary" for transgender children and adults and their families.

There are a handful of other locations that have adopted similar ideologies.

It was activist Scarlett Johnson who first revealed the county's gruesome plans.

She explained under the resolution, adults could not stop children from exposure to pornography, participating in sexualized drag shows, the sterilization and medical harm from cross-sex hormones and having their bodies surgically mutilated.

🚨Madison, WI: Woke activists plan to make Dane County, WI a “sanctuary city” for “trans and non-binary” kids. They declare that kids cannot be prevented from:

✅Being exposed to pornographic materials

✅Participating in sexualized drag queen shows

✅Potential sterilization and… pic.twitter.com/hb7HGIkfJ9 — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) June 12, 2023

The Pundit reported, "Make no mistake, this an open declaration of war on America’s children. Conservatives noted how alarming and evil the proposal is."

