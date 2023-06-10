Unabomber Ted Kaczynski found dead in prison cell

(SLAY NEWS) – Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, was found dead in his prison cell Saturday morning, according to a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson. He was 81.

Kaczynski was locked up in a supermax prison in Colorado but was moved to a medical facility in North Carolina in December 2021 over failing health.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Ted dodged authorities for nearly 20 years sparking a massive search with hefty rewards. He is the most prolific bomber in American history. The explosives killed three people and injured dozens more.

TRENDING: Retailers horrified by radical new bill

Read the full story ›