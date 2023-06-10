A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.MUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski found dead in prison cell

Killer dodged authorities for nearly 20 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 10, 2023 at 4:31pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Unabomber Ted Kaczynski (video screenshot)

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski (video screenshot)

(SLAY NEWS) – Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, was found dead in his prison cell Saturday morning, according to a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson. He was 81.

Kaczynski was locked up in a supermax prison in Colorado but was moved to a medical facility in North Carolina in December 2021 over failing health.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Ted dodged authorities for nearly 20 years sparking a massive search with hefty rewards. He is the most prolific bomber in American history. The explosives killed three people and injured dozens more.

TRENDING: Retailers horrified by radical new bill

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Donald Trump speaks at North Carolina GOP Convention
Unabomber Ted Kaczynski found dead in prison cell
Why the Biden administration's nicotine ban could be a boon for drug cartels
Trump floats idea that FBI staged knocked-over box of classified documents
Bipartisan immigrant agenda touted as 'sensible solution'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×