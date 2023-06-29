A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University creates language guide that erases 'man' and 'mother' from existence

Trying to help students communicate by telling them to shut up

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2023 at 1:44pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(RED STATE) – If you want to be “inclusive” in modern America, your first step is to start excluding things. Among the most commonly discarded undesirables: words.

Apropos of exclusionary inclusion, the University of North Carolina (UNC) has issued edicts concerning what anyone should ever say. The school’s Student Affairs Communications department is trying to help students communicate by telling them to shut up — at least concerning certain syllables.

A few of the demanded edits have been around for a while – “stewardess” is replaced by “flight attendant” to serve those constant discussions college students have about airplane waitresses. “Congressman” is supplanted by “legislator,” and “chairman” is ousted in favor of “chairperson.” Beyond that, no one is any longer “elderly” or “poor.” Those designations will be excluded, because the Student Affairs office traffics in inclusion.

WND News Services
University creates language guide that erases 'man' and 'mother' from existence
