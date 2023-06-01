A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University declares misgendering an 'act of violence'

Student activists slam acts of 'oppression'

Published June 1, 2023
(Image by wendy CORNIQUET from Pixabay)

(JONATHAN TURLEY) – The University of Colorado (Boulder) is under fire this week for a statement on the “Pride Office” website stating that misgendering people can be considered an “act of violence.”

The guide on pronouns is reportedly the work of students associated with the office and states that “choosing to ignore or disrespect someone’s pronouns is not only an act of oppression but can also be considered an act of violence.”

It is a familiar position for many in higher education. Opposing viewpoints are now routinely declared to be violence. That allows professors and students to rationalize their own act of violence or censorship.

Read the full story ›

