A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S. WorldANARCHY IN AMERICA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Vacant office space converted to housing as Ukrainian migrants flood New York City

As of May 9, 245,000 people applied for permanent residence

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 24, 2023 at 4:25pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(SPUTNIK GLOBE) – As the U.S., U.K., E.U. and some of their allies have already committed billions of dollars' worth of lethal aid to fan the flames of the Ukraine conflict, the West has also exacerbated the problem of refugees. The longer the conflagration persists, the more resources hosting countries will be forced to spend accommodating Ukrainian migrants.

New York State is struggling to find housing for thousands of migrants from Ukraine, New York City's mayor, Eric Adams, said in an interview with Russian-language channel RTVI.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

As of 9 May 2023, there were 245,000 people from Ukraine who had applied for permanent residence in the United States, and who have individual sponsors, the mayor said. Around 13 percent of them are now in New York, with city authorities forced to use office space as housing, among other options.

TRENDING: Fewer Americans see same-sex relations as 'morally acceptable'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







House panel making 'federal privacy law' a 'top priority'
Today's version of taxation without representation
Black Americans are fleeing crime-ridden blue cities
Major blue city floats bulldozing mall devastated by crime, replacing it with soccer stadium
Russian coup averted? Wagner chief orders troops to turn around 'to avoid bloodshed'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×