(SPUTNIK GLOBE) – As the U.S., U.K., E.U. and some of their allies have already committed billions of dollars' worth of lethal aid to fan the flames of the Ukraine conflict, the West has also exacerbated the problem of refugees. The longer the conflagration persists, the more resources hosting countries will be forced to spend accommodating Ukrainian migrants.

New York State is struggling to find housing for thousands of migrants from Ukraine, New York City's mayor, Eric Adams, said in an interview with Russian-language channel RTVI.

As of 9 May 2023, there were 245,000 people from Ukraine who had applied for permanent residence in the United States, and who have individual sponsors, the mayor said. Around 13 percent of them are now in New York, with city authorities forced to use office space as housing, among other options.

