Vicious left unleashes total war on women

Like the plot of an apocalyptic “1984”-type novel or Hollywood blockbuster movie, America is mysteriously being transformed from the uniquely God-blessed, liberty-loving “shining city on a hill” it once was into an angry and conflicted – and outrageously pagan – dystopian society.

Today, all things corrupt and unholy are celebrated, with the entire month of June officially set aside as “Pride Month” to honor and publicly flaunt immoral, perverted sexual behaviors widely practiced in the ancient biblical cities of Sodom and Gomorrah. At the same time, everything good, decent, wholesome and moral is, for some strange reason, now demonized.

For example, “straight white men” holding to conservative Christian values are routinely condemned by powerful leftist political leaders – utterly without evidence – as “white supremacists,” “violent extremists” and “domestic terrorists.” And of course, “the patriarchy” has been vilified by large parts of the leftwing feminist movement for decades, an attack on men that continues into the present day.

Likewise, children have become front-and-center targets of the revolutionary left’s transformational agenda. Early sexualization, considered a heinous crime in previous eras, is widespread in the increasingly toxic “public” (government) school system. Young people are also indoctrinated daily with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” and taught to hate their own country – all while being scared to death about the imminent end of the world due to out-of-control “climate change.”

So much for the men and the children.

But what about America’s women?

Few are talking about what is, in truth, a de facto all-out war against women waged by today's left, controlled as it is by radical, "woke," sexual-and-gender revolutionaries.

Fortunately, at least one aspect of this war is receiving some publicity, providing a glimpse of the pagan left’s larger hidden agenda with regard to women. That would be the bizarre phenomenon of male athletes pretending to be female – and then dominating women’s athletic competitions. Without question, if the current trend is allowed to continue, eventually mentally ill (or simply deceitful and opportunistic) men will destroy women’s competitive sports worldwide.

But ruining women’s athletics, from high-school track to the Olympics, is just the tip of the “woke” radical left’s woman-annihilating iceberg.

Droves of male criminals are now, once convicted, suddenly “identifying as” women so they can be incarcerated with female inmates, resulting predictably in multiple reports of women being raped and sexually assaulted in prison while serving their sentences.

Even though this policy is obviously cruel, criminal and insane, the penal system blithely facilitates it. Why?

To do otherwise would be to violate the sacred laws of modern life handed down from on high by the ever-expanding, shape-shifting, cultural god known as “LGBTQIA+.”

After all, as author and talk-host Dennis Prager has correctly observed, “The dominant force in America and many other Western countries today is fear of the left.”

It’s not just sports teams and prisons where sick men are ravaging women – all with the approval of the governing authorities. Men masquerading as women are likewise invading the rest of women’s spaces – from their locker rooms and bathrooms, to girls’ schools, dormitories and sororities, to women’s shelters, spas and social organizations and much more. In the process they are stealing women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities. Worse, they are placing women in mortal danger, since – as recent headlines prove – objecting to any of this predatory madness often results in extreme anger, and sometimes violence, on the part of the male pretending to be female.

Even more troubling is the virtual epidemic of LGBT activists grooming middle-school and high-school girls into transgenderism. Yes, young boys are caught up in the transgender craze as well, which is equally tragic. But a uniquely widespread “mass hysteria” is manifesting among teenaged girls. As documented by Abigail Shrier, author of "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters," one recent study demonstrating today's widespread "peer contagion among adolescent females" reveals how "anxiety-ridden, middle-class girls who once engaged in cutting or anorexia [are] now wearing 'binders' (breast-compressing undergarments), taking testosterone and undergoing voluntary double mastectomies."

So it’s no surprise that, as NBC News headlined in February, “CDC Says Teen Girls Are Caught in an Extreme Wave of Sadness and Violence.” Revealing that a “new report finds an ‘overwhelming wave of violence and trauma’ and never-before-seen levels of hopelessness and suicidal thoughts among high school students in the U.S.,” the story cites the CDC’s own shocking statistics: “Nearly 3 in 5 teen girls (57%) said they felt ‘persistently sad or hopeless.’ That's the highest rate in a decade. And 30% said they have seriously considered dying by suicide.”

Let that sink in: Almost one in three American teenage girls today has “seriously considered” committing suicide.

The destruction of the female gender and all that is unique and sacred about the “fairer sex” is explored as never before in the groundbreaking June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.”

Regarding this unique issue of Whistleblower, bestselling author and longtime Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian comments: “From their maniacal, multi-decade campaign to convince women to kill their own unborn children, to today’s mass-hysteria craze of recruiting young women to mutilate their own bodies in the impossible pursuit of becoming a man, the left’s leaders and thinkers are so anti-woman they now pretend they don’t even know what a woman actually is. When Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked the simplest possible question during her March 2022 Supreme Court confirmation hearing – ‘Can you provide a definition for the word woman?’ – she stupefyingly replied: ‘I can't. … I am not a biologist.’

“So not only does the newest Supreme Court justice – a woman herself – say she doesn't know what a woman is, but recently the world-renowned Johns Hopkins University issued a new LGBT-compliant glossary of terms that somehow manages to eliminate ‘women’ entirely from existence! That’s right, for although the word ‘lesbian’ has always meant ‘women sexually attracted to other women,’ today Johns Hopkins has re-defined ‘lesbian’ to mean – believe it or not – ‘a non-man attracted to non-men.’

Kupelian concludes: “OK, so women are now ‘non-men,’ or ‘menstruating people,’ just as mothers are now ‘birthing people,’ breastfeeding is now ‘chest-feeding,’ and our brilliant leaders claim they don’t even know what a ‘woman’ is. You can see where this is going, and it’s getting more crazy and threatening every day."

Highlights of “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN” include:

* “Inside the left’s total war on women” by David Kupelian

* “What the left has done to women” by Dennis Prager, who writes: “So powerful is leftist ideology, it is more powerful than women's nature”

* “New film exposes how trans movement destroys girls: Documentary spotlights devastatingly harmful effects – as well as heartrending regrets” by Rachel Alexander

* “Female athletes crushed by 'women who were once men'” by Chelsea Haggard, a comprehensive overviews of how transgenders dominate in swimming, weightlifting, track, wrestling, football, basketball, mixed martial arts – and virtually every other sport

* “Women in prison: ‘Men are faking transgenderism to get in and sexually abuse us’ by Bob Unruh, who reports, “All you have to do is say that you're a woman”

* “'What is a Woman?' movie spotlights the 1 question today’s elites absurdly refuse to answer” by Art Moore

* “Why do 30% of girls want to die? Teen self-hatred is a fruit of 'radical leftism ... and toxic feminism” by Patrice Lewis

* “Woke crowd that promised women's rights is now getting rid of women completely” by Abby Johnson

* “In their own words: How abortionists and clinic counselors convince women to kill their unborn kids” by David Kupelian

* “2 feminist movements: 1 built on reason, the other on rage” by Hanne Nabintu Herland, on why the 1960s gospel of “detesting who you are is not a recipe for happiness and success”

* “The origins of queer communism” by Cliff Kincaid, who shows how right from the beginning, a major Marxist goal was “the destruction of the family”

* “Justice Jackson, are YOU a woman?” by Dr. Michael Brown, on how major institutions of the Western World now claim they don’t know what a “woman” is

* “Today's revolution must begin with the battle for Truth” by Laura Hollis, who shows how “attacks upon God inevitably become attacks upon science.”

“In so many ways,” concludes Kupelian, “women, the fairest of God’s creations, are being destroyed by the revolutionary pagan left which, as this Whistleblower issue proves, has ALWAYS been at war with the life God has called women to. Fortunately, reading and sharing 'THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN' will leave readers not only with a much better understanding of what is really going on in their troubled nation, but also with a handle on what they can – and must – do about it to protect themselves and their families."

