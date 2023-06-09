Video compilation highlights Fauci's flips during COVID pandemic

A newly released video compilation by Tom Elliott, of Grabien News, reveals the stunningly abrupt flip-flops by Anthony Fauci during the course of the COVID pandemic.

That virus, apparently unleashed from a research lab in Wuhan, China, killed millions around the globe, including more than a million in the United States.

It still is inflicting damage, in the form of side effects like heart problems among those who took the experimental vaccinations the Food and Drug Administration allowed during the run of the disease. One of those now has been withdrawn from the market – by the FDA.

Covid Retrospective Series, Vol. 4 Anthony Fauci, America's Covid Disinformation Agent pic.twitter.com/ufbdGBpG25 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 9, 2023

Fauci famously was the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who advised the White House on COVID, arrogantly claiming at one point that he was "the science."

He now has retired from government employment, reportedly at one of the highest pensions ever handed out by the government.

A commentary at Twitchy commented, "Former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci is now retired from government work, but what he can’t retire are videos of past claims with pivots that moved the goalposts of 'science' more than anybody in history."

Orders from various government agencies during COVID addressed, sometimes wrongly, masks, school closures, church closures, ivermectim, transmission and much, much more.

"The pivots Fauci made along the way during the Covid pandemic are absolutely amazing (and maddening), especially when watched back-to-back (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott)," Twitchy said.

