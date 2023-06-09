VIDEO: Sheriff's Department salutes LGBT flag to 'Born This Way' anthem

(TODD STARNES) – San Fransisco has out-of-control crime, drug use, homelessness and other problems common to Democrat-controlled cities, but Pride is its law enforcement’s priority.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office posted footage of a taxpayer-funded Pride celebration on the Chinese-owned TikTok app, which is banned on government devices in several states. “Happy Pride!” the department wrote.

In the video, the deputies raise the LGBT Pride flag as other deputies, police officers, and first responders all salute.

