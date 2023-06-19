Voters clamoring for Biden to debate RFK Jr., poll says

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

A majority of Democratic voters want President Joe Biden and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to engage in presidential primary debates for 2024, according to a Monday poll.

Roughly 78% of likely general election voters hope Biden and Kennedy will debate, including 57.5% of Democrats, 92.8% of Republicans and 80.1% of those not affiliated with either major party, according to a Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll. The Democratic National Committee is not holding debates for the 2024 primaries, which has drawn criticism from many who want the two leading contenders to take the stage.

The Real Clear Politics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Democratic primary, based on polls conducted between May 17 and June 15, indicate that Biden and Kennedy have 62% and 15.6% support, respectively, and author Marianne Williamson has 6.1%.

Kennedy continues to gain momentum nationally, and recently received the endorsement from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. Dorsey believes Kennedy is the best Democratic candidate to beat the GOP’s leading contenders, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A majority of voters think Biden, who is already the oldest U.S. president in history, is too old to serve a second term, according to the poll. Though Republicans and other voters agree Biden’s age is a problem, only 29.3% of Democrats believe the president is too old for reelection.

The poll surveyed 1,088 likely general election voters from June 5 to June 9, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

