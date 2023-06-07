A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WaPo hit piece on homeschooling really an attack on Christianity

Robert Knight notes parent-educated kids 'consistently outscore government school students'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 7, 2023 at 6:56pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- Home-schoolers consistently outscore government school students in every academic area. It’s no wonder that the public school establishment hates and fears home schooling.

The clearest evidence yet came in this past Thursday’s Washington Post. “THE REVOLT OF CHRISTIAN HOME-SCHOOLERS” (all caps in original) is a voluminous, front-page article almost entirely about one Loudoun County, Virginia, couple who had home-schooled their children before opting to enroll them in public schools.

If you recall, Loudoun County is ground zero in the nationwide parental revolt against “woke” schools that indoctrinate children. Somebody at the Post had to act, so reporter Peter Jamison went to work.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Arnold Schwarzenegger, father-in-law to Christian actor Chris Pratt, calls heaven a 'fantasy'
WaPo hit piece on homeschooling really an attack on Christianity
Trump denies reports claiming DOJ told him of imminent indictment
WATCH: U.S. Christians and Muslims join forces to fight common enemy
S&P 500, Nasdaq end lower as market rally pauses
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×