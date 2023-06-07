WaPo hit piece on homeschooling really an attack on Christianity

(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- Home-schoolers consistently outscore government school students in every academic area. It’s no wonder that the public school establishment hates and fears home schooling.

The clearest evidence yet came in this past Thursday’s Washington Post. “THE REVOLT OF CHRISTIAN HOME-SCHOOLERS” (all caps in original) is a voluminous, front-page article almost entirely about one Loudoun County, Virginia, couple who had home-schooled their children before opting to enroll them in public schools.

If you recall, Loudoun County is ground zero in the nationwide parental revolt against “woke” schools that indoctrinate children. Somebody at the Post had to act, so reporter Peter Jamison went to work.

