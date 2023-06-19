A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith WorldWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: AI Jesus resurrected, sounding 'like a Taco Bell menu'

'I laugh like an idiot'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 18, 2023 at 8:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- A new chatbot designed by the Singularity Group, a non-profit Berlin tech collective, has created an artificial intelligence Jesus. While not as popular as the original, the ask_jesus livestream has about 40,000 followers who can ask questions and receive real-time spiritual guidance.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“The Ask Jesus livestream is an experimental channel allowing viewers to ask questions to an AI trained after Jesus and the teachings of the bible. Whether you’re seeking spiritual guidance, looking for a friend, or simply want someone to talk to, you can join on the journey through life and discover the power of faith, hope, and love.”

TRENDING: The most blessed identity to claim: Follower of Jesus

The AI based on AI text-to-speech software Play.ht and ChatGPT-4 appears as a bearded young man in a robe and introduces itself in the following manner:

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: AI Jesus resurrected, sounding 'like a Taco Bell menu'
Squatter teacher, family invade luxury home using phony lease, realtor says
'Fundamental culture change': Europe's energy giants now pivoting back to oil
Super-secret, males-only society struggling with trans issue
Dem mayor ignores calls from 202 area code, it ends up being Biden
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×