(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- A new chatbot designed by the Singularity Group, a non-profit Berlin tech collective, has created an artificial intelligence Jesus. While not as popular as the original, the ask_jesus livestream has about 40,000 followers who can ask questions and receive real-time spiritual guidance.

“The Ask Jesus livestream is an experimental channel allowing viewers to ask questions to an AI trained after Jesus and the teachings of the bible. Whether you’re seeking spiritual guidance, looking for a friend, or simply want someone to talk to, you can join on the journey through life and discover the power of faith, hope, and love.”

AI Jesus explains the sermon on the mount like a Taco Bell menu and I laugh like an idiot pic.twitter.com/qQK0E3RlEs — Good Will Poasting (@Pestopublic) June 11, 2023

The AI based on AI text-to-speech software Play.ht and ChatGPT-4 appears as a bearded young man in a robe and introduces itself in the following manner:

