WATCH: Biden snaps, again shouts at reporter for simple question

Joe Biden, who has cultivated a "one-of-the-guys" image for years, has taken a turn toward elitism in recent months, repeatedly snapping at reporters for asking him questions, including what he called a "dumb question."

The latest episode was profiled at the Gateway Pundit.

It came as a result of the developing investigations into his son Hunter's international business schemes, schemes that allegedly have included bribes and extortion.

And whether Joe Biden was involved in those.

A reporter asked him: "How involved were you in your son's Chinese shakedown text message? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?"

Biden responded, "No, I wasn't," and then shouted "NO!" at the reporter.

Reporter: “How involved were you in your son’s Chinese shake-down text message? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?” Joe Biden: “No, I wasn’t.” pic.twitter.com/DL1cgVcUMI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 28, 2023

The report explained IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley had confirmed that Hunter Biden demanded payment from a Chinese business associate.

He "threatened" Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management,. the report said. "Harvest Fund Management had previously invested in Hunter Biden’s firm, BHR Partners – a private investment fund founded in 2013 that is co-owned by the Bank of China."

The whistleblower said Hunter Biden's message to Zhao was: "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father."

The report revealed, "A few weeks later Hunter Biden received a $5 million wire from a Chinese firm."

It's far from the only time Biden has snapped – and shouted, lately.

Mediaite reported he responded during a discussion over the term "Bidenomics."

"No wait," he said with raised voice. "Let’s get it straight! The first time it was used was in the Wall Street Journal. Okay? I don’t go around beating my chest, 'Bidenomics.' So, the press started calling it 'Bidenomics.'"

Then it had been the New York Post that reported Biden "lashed out" when asked about why he's called the "big guy."

That reference also stems from investigatory work into his son Hunter's business schemes.

"Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the ‘big guy,’ President Biden? Why is that term continuously applied?" the Post asked him.

Biden snapped, "Why do you ask such a dumb question?"

Other examples:

