WATCH: Guard picks up trans activist like he's a toddler, ejects from event

These days, it's popular, even relatively common, for some trans activist to interrupt events being held by groups that don't affirm that particular ideology.

Now a security guard at a Turning Point USA event has delivered a textbook demonstration of how to deal with one.

Pick him up like he's a toddler and haul him out of the event.

A trans activist gets removed by security after interrupting the National Anthem at the @TPUSA BLEXIT event in NYC. “Trans lives matter.” Video by @NJEGmedia pic.twitter.com/PwVfcx0vyL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 17, 2023

Security removed some trans activists during the middle of the National Anthem at our BLEXIT/TPUSA Liberation Tour in NYC. Maybe they were mad their flag wasn’t flying next to the Stars and Stripes? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6P9g2LSum5 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 17, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported social media responses to the incident included, "Strong cop! Strong move!!!! Love it," and "Way to show us how it's done!"

And, "Just walked out with him like a basket of laundry."

The report said the situation developed at a Turning Point USA Blexit event in New York.

"The video opens with a woman beginning a beautiful rendition of the national anthem before the trans activist suddenly starts screaming 'trans lives matter!' for no particular reason. A security guard then arrives to grab the snowflake like a sack of potatoes and carries him down the stairs. The activist continues screaming while this happens," the report said.

Then, in what the report called "the most heartwarming moment," the audience erupted in a "U.S.A. U.S.A." chant.

