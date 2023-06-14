WATCH: Joe Biden grins and chuckles when asked about alleged tapes of him getting bribed

(NEW YORK POST) -- President Biden acted amused Tuesday when asked about the alleged existence of audio recordings of himself and the Ukrainian businessman who allegedly bribed him while he was vice president.

“Are there tapes that you accepted bribes, President Biden? Is that true?” The Post asked Biden as he left an event with US diplomats in the White House East Room.

Biden, 80, stopped mid-stride and turned around with a smile on his face — then seemed to chuckle to himself and shook his head as he turned to walk away without saying a word.

