WATCH: Joe Biden grins and chuckles when asked about alleged tapes of him getting bribed

President stops mid-stride and turns around to reveal huge smile

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 14, 2023 at 4:47pm
Joe Biden grins and chuckles when asked about alleged tapes of him getting bribed (Video screenshot courtesy Steve Nelson / New York Post)

(NEW YORK POST) -- President Biden acted amused Tuesday when asked about the alleged existence of audio recordings of himself and the Ukrainian businessman who allegedly bribed him while he was vice president.

“Are there tapes that you accepted bribes, President Biden? Is that true?” The Post asked Biden as he left an event with US diplomats in the White House East Room.

Biden, 80, stopped mid-stride and turned around with a smile on his face — then seemed to chuckle to himself and shook his head as he turned to walk away without saying a word.

Read the full story ›

