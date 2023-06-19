A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Protestant pastor declares 'God is queer,' audience cheers

'Always on the side of those on the margins, who are unseen or unnamed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 19, 2023 at 5:04pm
(Image by Felix Merler from Pixabay)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A German Protestant pastor named Quinton Ceasar stated that "God is queer" and that "black lives always matter" in a speech at the German Protestant Church Assembly (Kirchentag) last week.

"Now is the time to say: Black lives always matter. Now is the time to say God is queer. Now is the time to say: We leave no one to die. Now is the time to say we send a ship and much more and we welcome people at safe harbors, safer spaces for all," said Ceasar at the closing service of the assembly.

"God is always on the side of those on the margins, who are unseen or unnamed. And if God is there, then there is our place," added the pastor. "Love has never been a mass movement. But I'm an optimist."

