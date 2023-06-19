WATCH: Protestant pastor declares 'God is queer,' audience cheers

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A German Protestant pastor named Quinton Ceasar stated that "God is queer" and that "black lives always matter" in a speech at the German Protestant Church Assembly (Kirchentag) last week.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Now is the time to say: Black lives always matter. Now is the time to say God is queer. Now is the time to say: We leave no one to die. Now is the time to say we send a ship and much more and we welcome people at safe harbors, safer spaces for all," said Ceasar at the closing service of the assembly.

NEW - "God is queer" was preached at the closing ceremony of the German Protestant Church Congress in Nuremberg. pic.twitter.com/QBnsMFVLYC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 12, 2023

TRENDING: Dem mayor ignores calls from 202 area code, it ends up being Biden

"God is always on the side of those on the margins, who are unseen or unnamed. And if God is there, then there is our place," added the pastor. "Love has never been a mass movement. But I'm an optimist."

Read the full story ›