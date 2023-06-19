WATCH: Trump impeachment manager says Donald needs to be 'shot-stopped'

A Democrat delegate to Congress from the U.S. Virgin Islands, already a known Trump-basher who was an impeachment manager during one of ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's failed impeach-and-remove schemes, now has called for Trump to be "shot-stopped."

Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands): "[Trump] needs to be shot— stopped." pic.twitter.com/E2nIzVJuwY — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 18, 2023

The call came from Stacey Plaskett, whose agenda has been revealed in her previously claim that "MAGA Republicans are a threat to the rule of law in America."

TRENDING: Biden's executive order for DEI threatens national security

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A report from the Gateway Pundit called her comments a "Freudian slip" and explained it came during her appearance on the leftist MSNBC.

"Having Trump not only having the codes but now having the classified information for Americans and being able to put that out and share it in his resort with anyone and everything who comes through should be terrifying to all Americans," she said. "He needs to be shot-stopped."

Is this a Freudian slip by Stacey Plaskett? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 36% (9 Votes) 64% (16 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

She also infamously threatened independent journalist Matt Taibbi with jail over his reporting on the federal government's schemes to use Twitter to suppress Americans' speech on important issues, because they disagreed with the Biden administration's chosen perspective.

The commentator, who practices law in New York, is a "non-voting delegate" to the House.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].