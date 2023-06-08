WATCH! Tucker Carlson's next Twitter episode: 'Cling to your taboos!'

Ep. 2 Cling to your taboos! pic.twitter.com/45AeVdtwOu — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 8, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTE: "Election denier!" "Science denier!" "Climate-change denier!" "Conspiracy theorist!" And then there's "hate speech," "fake news," "disinformation," "misinformation," even something called "MALinformation." A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America's elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn't support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It's all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND's critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled "THE ELITES' ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

