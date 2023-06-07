WATCH: U.S. Christians and Muslims join forces to fight common enemy

By Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

Muslim and Christian parents gathered outside the headquarters of Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) in Maryland on Tuesday to protest the school board’s new policy that does not allow parents to opt out of having their kids taught with LGBTQ materials, according to local reports and footage from the event.

The protest against the new policy was organized by Family Rights for Religious Freedom and Moms for Liberty. Counter-protestors showed up to the event as well to show support for the policy, according to Newsweek. The opt-out policy originally allowed parents to choose whether or not they wanted their children to learn gender-identity lessons in school, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported

TRENDING: Biden to appoint acting FAA chief with no airline-industry experience: Report

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

These protests come amidst multiple lawsuits from parents against MCPS for the policy disallowing opt-outs. The lawsuit alleges the policy is a violation of the First Amendment.

The school board allowed 30 members from each side of the protest to enter the school board meeting, where things got heated. One protestor and former MCPS student against the policy can be heard in a video from independent journalist Ford Fischer saying, “Freedom of religion is a fundamental human right.”

She went on to say that this freedom was under attack, saying, “Churches, synagogues, mosques, religious organizations, and individuals face increasing restrictions as they participate in the public square, express beliefs, or serve in society.”

Should Christians join Muslims to fight the LGBT onslaught? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (13 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

During the MoCo School Board, several Muslim speakers used the public comment time to support an “opt-out” option from sexuality material. One described removing opt-out as “intolerance of the faith community” and concluded with “Takbir!” WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews Some in crowd replied “Allahu Akbar!” pic.twitter.com/OT9WJ1yMqZ — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 6, 2023

Counter-protestors shouted “secular schools” and held up signs that read “Our rights are not up for debate.” Video shared by Fischer showed a small child speaking to the school board who identified as pansexual, saying, “we deserve to have books in our schools that teach people about LGBTQ.”

Parental rights activist Asra Nomani shared video comparing the crowd sizes of the protestors and counter protestors outside of the school board meeting, saying, “The woke army is not alive anymore.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!