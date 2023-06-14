Watchdog finds Karine Jean-Pierre broke law, but strangely lets her off

Joe Biden's spokeswoman at the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, broke federal law by illegally trying to influence the vote while speaking for Biden, but she won't be punished.

In the White House briefing room, during the time leading up to the midterm elections last November, she repeatedly referred to "mega MAGA Republicans."

She claimed that they "don't believe in the rule of law."

That prompted a watchdog group, Protect the Public's Trust, to file a complaint.

According to a report from NBC, the Office of Special Counsel has determined her comments were intended to influence an election.

And that violated the Hatch Act, a law that specifically prevents federal employees from using their positions to influence elections.

"Because Ms. Jean‐Pierre made the statements while acting in her official capacity, she violated the Hatch Act prohibition against using her official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election," reported Ana Galindo‐Marrone, who leads the agency's Hatch Act Unit.

She repeatedly had made comment "disparaging" Republican candidates," the report said.

But, the OSC said, it was closing "the matter" with no further action, essentially giving Jean-Pierre a pass even though she violated the law.

"We have decided not to pursue disciplinary action and have instead issued Ms. Jean‐Pierre a warning letter,” Galindo‐Marrone wrote, according to NBC.

In response, White House spokesman Andrew Bates claimed the administration takes the law "seriously" and it upholds the Hatch Act, despite the official verdict of a violation.

Michael Chamberlain of Protect the Public’s Trust, explained the violation without any repercussions is an example of just why Americans "distrust" the Biden administration's of being ethical.

"This episode illustrates exactly what people hate about Washington, D.C., and why they increasingly distrust the Biden administration’s promises to be the most ethical in history," Chamberlain told NBC.

The report noted Biden's HHS chief, Xavier Becerra, broke the same law in rallying election support for one senate candidate in California, and Biden’s chief of staff at the time, Ron Klain, violated the law by posting a political message on his government social media channel.

