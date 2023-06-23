A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Water supply fears as reservoirs dry out after Ukraine dam blast

Threatens more than 700,000 people

Published June 23, 2023 at 5:57pm
Published June 23, 2023 at 5:57pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(EXPRESS UK) – Plunging water levels at Ukraine’s collapsed Kakhovka reservoir could cut off drinking supplies to more than 700,000 people, experts have warned.

They also say the June 6 dam blast, blamed widely on Russian sabotage, could push global food prices up by slashing Ukraine’s agricultural output.

The catastrophe at one of Europe’s biggest reservoirs, on the Dnipro River in the country’s south, flooded more than 3,000 homes.

