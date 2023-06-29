By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

An Internal Revenue Service whistleblower told Fox News host Bret Baier Wednesday that investigators “weren’t allowed to ask questions” about Joe Biden.

“We weren’t allowed to ask questions about dad, we weren’t allowed to ask about the big guy, we weren’t allowed to include certain names in document requests and search warrants,” IRS Special Agent Gary Shapley said. “So, we were precluded from following that line of questioning.”

TRENDING: LGBT claim: 'We're coming for your children' chant doesn't mean what you think

WATCH:



Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts of depositions from IRS whistleblowers, one of whom was Shapley, who said Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about the Hunter Biden probe Thursday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We were trying to follow the normal process, we were trying to get to the bottom of it,” Shapley told Baier. “Ultimately, if it was going to lead to another individual, we should follow that to determine what is happening, but there were definitely hindrances I have never seen in my 14 years concerning this investigation that didn’t allow us to follow through the investigation of any other individual to involve President Biden.”

Were investigators prevented from asking questions about Joe Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Justice Department announced June 20 that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program following an investigation by United States Attorney David Weiss.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“When prosecutors don’t allow you to put the subject’s name on document requests or on search warrants, then it raises the possibility there is more information we did not find, but based on the financial records we did find, they’ve been analyzed and it was around 8.3 million received,” Shapley told Baier.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!