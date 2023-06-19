White House: Biden has done more than any president 'EVER'

George Washington fought the British and helped found the nation.

Thomas Jefferson is considered the primary author of the Declaration of Independence.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Abraham Lincoln fought off the disintegration that loomed large during the Civil War.

TRENDING: Dem mayor ignores calls from 202 area code, it ends up being Biden

Theodore Roosevelt curbed the power of large corporations and beefed consumer protections.

Dwight Eisenhower saw the end of the Korean war, the Brown v. Board of Education decision and more. He launched the interstate highway system.

Joe Biden's early-term accomplishments include spending more than a trillion dollars, spending more than a trillion dollars again, appointing judges, fighting climate change, and promoting transgenderism, the chemical and surgical body mutilations of children.

He's also given credit, by leftists, of reducing unemployment but that largely was the result of COVID restrictions ending and the American economy starting to speed up again.

Has Joe Biden done more HARM to America than any other U.S. president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (25 Votes) 4% (1 Votes)

For that, his spokeswoman credits him with doing more than any president. Ever.

Karine Jean-Pierre: "If you look at what the president has done the last two years, it is more than any other president has done EVER." 🤡 pic.twitter.com/AAYZum8ufm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2023

"If you look at what the president has done the last two years,it is more than any other president has done EVER," she claimed.

The Right Scoop called it "the biggest whopper of her career."

Social media commenters suggested she might actually be right, with, "That’s true but not in the way she means," and "Technically she is right. We just don't like what he has done."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Extreme statements seem to be coming from Jean-Pierre lately.

Just hours earlier she claimed, based on her own assessment of herself, "I'm a historic figure."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].