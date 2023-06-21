Will history repeat itself in 2024?

In 2024, absent a major reversal in performance, President Joe Biden and the Democrat Party may well repeat history.

In 1852, the Democrats nominated Franklin Pierce as their candidate for president – an election he won. However, his policies over the following four years so infuriated his followers (largely on the issue of slavery) that he was not nominated in 1856 to be the party's standard bearer.

Instead, Democrats gave the nomination to James Buchanan. As such, Pierce became the only elected president in history failing to get his party's nomination for re-election. (While there have been four other presidents who failed to be nominated for re-election, they had come to office only due to the deaths of their predecessors and thus were never elected to the Oval Office.)

In the 1856 election, Democrat Buchanan ran against Republican John C. Fremont and Know Nothing Party candidate Millard Fillmore to win the presidency. Biden's consistent downward spiraling poll numbers tell Democrats his re-election campaign could well be disastrous. They desperately need a 21st century Buchanan to take the party's helm.

As of today, Biden appears to be a shoo-in to repeat Pierce's fate. According to former Hillary Clinton pollster Mark Penn, with Biden's historic low 33% approval rating (26% among Independents and 3% among Republicans), he claims there is virtually "no chance" the president can prevail in 2024.

And, even if prior to completing his current term, Biden were to be removed under the 25th Amendment – a fate becoming more realistic as he makes one outrageous nonsensical gaffe after another – and were replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris, Pierce's fate would undoubtedly come true for her as well. After all, she has become the most disliked vice president to have occupied the office during the last half century.

Various high profile Democrats are frothing at the bit – lusting privately – to become the Democrats' presidential standard bearer in 2024. While not a candidate, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would run at the drop of a hat should something happen to take Biden out of the race. While pollster Penn obviously has an interest in seeing Clinton get the party's nod in 2024, he seems to believe her Russian collusion hoax, revealed by John Durham's investigation, will have no impact.

Durham has spent two years looking into false claims of collusion, raised in 2016 by the Christopher Steele dossier about then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's relationship with Russia. While perhaps too early to call, initial indications are the evidence does not bode well for Clinton. We now know she and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) financed the Steele hit piece, turning it over to the FBI while hiding the fact the dossier was a politically motivated smear campaign. As more evidence is revealed, there is a real possibility any final Clinton presidential initiative would also go down in flames.

It seems an America that was birthed and led by true patriots who created a Union, albeit imperfect, has been replaced by an America led by lifelong politicians who opt for power at any cost over the common good of the country. Clinton and the DNC, rather than opting for that good by focusing on threats to our democracy, choose instead to launch a smear campaign that divides America and takes its focus off dealing with real threats.

The absence of patriots has created a gridlock that continues to put political issues before those involving our national security as evidenced by politicians opting to issue decisions in accordance with their party affiliation. Bipartisanship has gone the way of the dinosaur with aged politicians such as an incompetent Biden and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca) continuing to fuel the flames of divisiveness rather than encouraging unity.

There should be little doubt the political infighting plaguing our nation today and the divisiveness it has triggered has only emboldened our enemies to pursue their interests at the expense of ours. Toss in a president whose mental ability to serve in office is questionable, causing him to undertake numerous actions undermining U.S. national security, and there is no limit to their willingness to push their own agenda to the benefit of our enemies.

Never before in America's history have there been so many independent threats targeting our destruction. Never before in America's history has our leadership been so inept at countering them. Never before in American history have true patriots failed to rise to the challenge of leadership demanded by such national turmoil.

The 1967 folk song, "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?," tells the tale about the cycle of war. Flowers are picked by young women from graveyards where their husbands, having died on a battlefield, are buried. These graveyards nurture flowers to be picked by future generations of women suffering the loss of a patriot-husband.

Just like the soldier who dies in combat, great democracies have lived and died. While American democracy can still count itself among the living, it too may be on the road to its demise as those charged with preserving it have failed to do so. Sadly, we are left today to ponder, "Where have all our patriots gone?"

