'Woke' Disney hemorrhages $900 million in box-office failures

(FAITHWIRE) -- On the heels of news The Walt Disney Company is working on a German series about a teenage girl who has a rendezvous with the devil, it has come to light the House of Mouse is hemorrhaging cash.
Despite a spate of theatrical releases — including four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — one Hollywood analysis shows Disney has suffered revenue losses nearing $900 million. The analyst, Valiant Renegade, said Disney “continues to miss the mark with every studio that they have.”
The films that precipitated the reported cashflow crisis were, in order of release: “Lightyear,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Strange World,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Elemental.”
