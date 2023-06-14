A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woman found guilty of assault by kissing

But not guilty of 16 other sexual offenses

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 14, 2023 at 7:03pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(THE SUN) -- A WOMAN accused of posing as a man to trick a teen into sex smiled and waved as she left court - moments after being found guilty of assault by kissing.

Georgia Bilham, 21, from Alpraham in Cheshire, was alleged to have posed as a male drug dealer from Birmingham to sexually abuse a short-sighted young woman, 19.

Today Bilham has been found guilty of one sexual assault by kissing - but not guilty of 16 other sexual offences.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







