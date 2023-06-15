A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woman charged with vandalizing church with graffiti

'Perverts'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 15, 2023 at 12:50pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A woman who spray-painted hateful messages on the walls of a Florida church and damaged one of the altars has been arrested and charged with vandalism.

Alfa Illescas, 44, was arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department, Homeland Security Bureau, for her alleged role in vandalizing St. Timothy Catholic Church of Miami last Saturday.

According to authorities, Illescas was seen on video surveillance walking through one of the church’s gates and spray-painting walls with words like “perverts” and “pigs,” and kicking over trash cans. She also allegedly damaged an altar dedicated to a saint.

