Woman rescued after falling off 10th deck of cruise ship

(NBC NEWS) -- A Royal Caribbean passenger was rescued this week after falling overboard from the 10th deck of a cruise ship near the Dominican Republic, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials were alerted to the rescue of the 42-year-old woman, an American citizen, at about 5:44 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

The Mariner of the Seas cruise ship was about 27 nautical miles south of Punta Cana on its way to Willemstad, Curacao, when the passenger went overboard, according to the statement.

