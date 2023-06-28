A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health U.S. WorldGOOD NEWS!
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Woman rescued after falling off 10th deck of cruise ship

'Holy cr**, they found her, and she's alive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 28, 2023 at 7:14pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(NBC NEWS) -- A Royal Caribbean passenger was rescued this week after falling overboard from the 10th deck of a cruise ship near the Dominican Republic, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials were alerted to the rescue of the 42-year-old woman, an American citizen, at about 5:44 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Mariner of the Seas cruise ship was about 27 nautical miles south of Punta Cana on its way to Willemstad, Curacao, when the passenger went overboard, according to the statement.

TRENDING: GOP candidates must be clear on ALL social issues

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'More afraid of the devil than they are of God': Jim Caviezel warns 'modern-day' Christians
Woman rescued after falling off 10th deck of cruise ship
Jewish, Christian, Muslim parents all want kids exempted from LGBT training
S&P 500 closes near flat as Powell warns more restrictive policy could be on way
Trump sues E. Jean Carroll for defamation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×