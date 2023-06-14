Woman wakes up and starts knocking from inside coffin during memorial service

(FOX NEWS) -- An Ecuadorian woman declared dead at the age of 76 woke up five hours into her remembrance service and started knocking inside her coffin.

Doctors declared retired nurse Bella Montoya dead following a possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest. She did not respond to resuscitation efforts, Ecuador’s health ministry said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The family gathered at a funeral home and held her wake June 9 but had to stop when they heard a sound from the coffin. The wake started just hours after doctors declared Montoya dead, according to her son.

TRENDING: Time to fly Old Glory loud and proud!

Read the full story ›