I'M NOT DEAD YET!
Woman wakes up and starts knocking from inside coffin during memorial service

'Gave us all a fright'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 13, 2023 at 10:13pm
(FOX NEWS) -- An Ecuadorian woman declared dead at the age of 76 woke up five hours into her remembrance service and started knocking inside her coffin.

Doctors declared retired nurse Bella Montoya dead following a possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest. She did not respond to resuscitation efforts, Ecuador’s health ministry said.

The family gathered at a funeral home and held her wake June 9 but had to stop when they heard a sound from the coffin. The wake started just hours after doctors declared Montoya dead, according to her son.

