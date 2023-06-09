It worked: Netflix subscriptions explode after crackdown on password-sharing

(ZEROHEDGE) – Netflix's password-sharing crackdown appears to have been a home run, as subscriptions completely exploded over a three-day period following the announcement that the company would be taking action against some 100 million people around the world using borrowed passwords. This, after the company suffered two consecutive quarters of subscriber losses for the first time in its history – spooking the likes of Bill Ackman out of $430 million.

Between May 25 and May 28, the streaming giant amassed more users than any other four-day period since analytics company Antenna began compiling such data in 2019. The company's move forced users sharing accounts to pay an additional $7.99 per month to watch, while the company also limited the number of extra members customers could add to their accounts, depending on the tier of service they're subscribed to, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The cost of sharing with an extra person comes out to $2 less per month than a basic subscription, and $1 more than the ad-supported plan introduced late last year.

TRENDING: WaPo hit piece on homeschooling really an attack on Christianity

Read the full story ›