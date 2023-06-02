Yes, there is a prayer to Jesus in the Declaration of Independence!

By Michael Nedderman

Note: The following is derived from "America's Primal Prayer: Is Jesus Christ the God of the Declaration; Did the Founders Dedicate the Nation to Him; Is the Constitution Woven From Christian Fabric; and Why Does it Matter?" an ebook by Michael Nedderman.

How would it affect politics today if the 40 million Christians who don't vote understood that the founders, including Thomas Jefferson (a Trinity-believing Christian in 1776), actually intended the Declaration's four "God references" to be unambiguous references to Jesus Christ – and that their help is desperately needed to restore this knowledge and bring about a patriotic and religious revival?

And, what if those non-voting Christians could also be shown that the Founders incorporated the Declaration's revolutionary theory of government ("one nation under [and dedicated to that] God") into the Constitution as the "American Theory of Government" (Americanism) with its integral Christ-based "Chain of Delegated Authority" (Christ creates and endows Man who delegates only "just powers" to his servants in government). This defines America's "Liberty Equation," that our rights are a gift from God.

It is a fact that the concluding paragraph of the Declaration contains an unmistakable prayer to Jesus Christ inserted into Jefferson's draft by the Christians in the Second Continental Congress, the Declaration's actual author. (Jefferson wrote a good first draft.) That prayer to Jesus clarifies Jefferson's less specific references (to "Nature's God" and the Creator of "all men"), as well as Congress' reference (to "divine Providence," in the last sentence), with an explicit identification that Jesus Christ is the God of the Declaration to whom the entire nation officially and perpetually prays for guidance and righteousness using his well-known biblical title, "the Supreme Judge of the world":

"We, therefore, the Representatives of the United States of America … appealing [praying] to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude [righteousness] of our intentions …" (Bracketed comments added.)

– Congress' Draft of the Declaration

All of the Declaration's signers (none were deists), understood the Bible well enough to know that Jesus said of himself:

"… the Father judges no one, but has entrusted all judgment to the Son, that all may honor the Son just as they honor the Father."

– John 5:22-23

Christians understand that Jesus both judges and saves: See Acts 10:42-43, Romans 8:33-34 and James 4:12. For further substantiation of the universally acknowledged Christian understanding that Jesus is the Supreme Judge of the world, see John 5:26-27; Matthew 16:27; 25:31-46; Acts 17:30-31; 10:42-43; Romans 2:16; 2 Corinthians 5:10; 2 Timothy 4:1-2, 7-8; Revelation 2:18-19; 19:11-16; 20:11 through 21:8; 22:12-16, etc. The Bible is crystal clear on this point of fundamental Christian doctrine.

While prayer takes many forms, all are appeals to God. In fact, "appeal" is a synonym of "prayer," "supplication" and "invocation." The quotation from the Declaration above, the "appeal" for guidance and righteousness, is clearly a prayer explicitly directed to "the Supreme Judge of the world" who, for all Christians – but certainly for 1776 Christian America when the practice was to use titles when addressing God, is Jesus Christ and no other!

Because Jesus is unquestionably the "Supreme Judge of the world," and because the words "appeal" and "prayer" are synonyms, the quotation above from the Declaration, "… appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions," could reasonably be written as, "… praying to Jesus Christ for the righteousness of our intentions."

The recognition of that prayer to Jesus has been forgotten because the practice of using titles for God has fallen away. See examples at the end of "The God America officially thanks today is Jesus Christ" (about Thanksgiving Day).

It makes sense that the mostly Christian signers of the Declaration of Independence intended that document's four "God references" to perpetually "acknowledge [Jesus] before others." Consider the blessing, and carefully note the curse contained in Jesus' promises:

"Everyone who acknowledges me before others I will acknowledge before my heavenly Father. But whoever denies me before others, I will deny before my heavenly Father."

– Matthew 10:32-33

By publicly acknowledging Jesus "before others" (to "a candid world" – the Declaration), the Founders obligated Jesus to acknowledge America "before [his] Father." That is the reason we are so blessed. See Michael Medved's "The American Miracle: Divine Providence in the Rise of the Republic."

This is the most important historical fact about the founding of our great nation:

With that official act of national prayer in the Declaration, the Founders dedicated America to Jesus Christ in that document made sacred by those references.

The continuation of that blessing, and the prevention of such a denial/curse, depends upon those who are willing to acknowledge Jesus "before others" by sharing this column and, thereby, restore this heretofore lost knowledge of America's Primal Prayer to Jesus Christ.

Significantly, the American Theory of Government (Americanism), as it is expressed in the symbiotically linked Declaration and Constitution, cannot be changed because that Theory is set in the "historical concrete" of the Declaration and politely sealed with the term "self-evident."

With the use of the term "self-evident," the founding generation is saying that anyone who disagrees is objectively, perpetually and inexcusably wrong about God as that Christian generation understood the Author of reality from, among other biblical passages, the Apostle Paul's teachings:

"… because that which is known about God is evident within them [self-evident]; for God made it [self] evident to them. For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen [evident to the self], being understood through what has been made, so that they are without excuse."

– Romans 1:19-20, bracketed comments added.

It is critically important to note that by using the term "self-evident" in the Declaration, the Founders only removed the divine nature of the truths which followed from any further political, not theological, debate: that there is a God who created and endowed "all men" with "certain unalienable rights." That is America's unamendable Liberty Equation.

As my ebook, "America's Primal Prayer," thoroughly documents, the explicit acknowledgment of Jesus "before others " in the Declaration is clearly implicit in the Constitution's Chain of Delegated Authority and Liberty Equation. That acknowledgment and dedication of the nation to Jesus Christ has a 247-year history of not being the theocracy the hysterical Left will falsely allege about the self-evident understanding presented here and in America's Primal Prayer.

