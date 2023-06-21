Yet again! State taken to court for its apparent hatred of Christianity

The state of Colorado, led by homosexual Democrat Gov. Jared Polis, is being taken to court for its formally adopted agenda of intolerance for the Christian faith.

Again.

The state already is well known for demanding Christians comply with a state-approved set of beliefs, which includes the LGBT ideology.

It has been formally determined by the U.S. Supreme Court to have exhibited "hostility" to Christianity, in the Jack Phillips case from several years ago. There, the state tried to force a Christian baker to express anti-Christian messages with his artistry.

Even now, Polis' anti-Christian agenda is before the Supreme Court in another case in which the state is demanding a Christian web designer promote anti-Christian messages with her work, an apparent violation of the First Amendment.

Now a lawsuit has been filed against the state because its officials are "forcing" a Christian preschool to "surrender its religious character and beliefs to participate in the state's universal preschool program."

That plan "guarantees every four-year-old in the state at least 15 hours per week of state-funded preschool services for the upcoming school year," according to the ADF, which is handling the case on behalf of Darren Patterson Christian Academy in Buena Vista.

It applied for and obtained approval to participate the new program, to start July 1.

"The school welcomes all families and children—accepting any child that meets its enrollment criteria regardless of the religious beliefs or background of the child or the child’s family," the ADF explained.

Not good enough, said the Colorado Department of Early Childhood.

Leftist officials there are "mandating that, for the school to participate in the program and receive critical state funding, it must hire employees who do not share its faith and alter internal rules and policies that are based on the school’s religious beliefs about sexuality and gender—including those that relate to restroom usage, pronouns, dress codes, and student housing during expeditions and field trips."

"The Constitution is clear: The government may not deny participation in a public program simply due to a school’s internal religious exercise," said ADF lawyer Jeremiah Galus. "The U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed this principle in 2017, 2020, and 2022. Darren Patterson Christian Academy has been serving Chaffee County families for over 40 years. Colorado officials are violating the school’s First Amendment rights by forcing it to abandon its religious beliefs—the reason why parents choose to send their kids to the school—to receive critical state funding."

The state, in fact, had encouraged all licensed Colorado preschools to participate in the program.

"Including Darren Patterson Christian Academy, which operates a state-licensed, Christian preschool called 'Busy Bees,'" the ADF reported.

"As a Christian school, Darren Patterson Christian Academy’s beliefs guide and permeate everything it does, including the education of its students, its internal policies and practices, its interactions with the public, and its hiring and employment decisions," the ADF reported.

Colorado officials are not, however, tolerating Christianity.

"The CDEC, however, requires religious preschools like Darren Patterson Christian Academy to abandon their beliefs to participate in the universal preschool program by enforcing two state rules that prohibit discrimination against any person based on religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity," it said.

"Colorado officials are unconstitutionally forcing Darren Patterson Christian Academy to make the untenable choice of adhering to its religious beliefs and forfeiting participation in an otherwise generally available public program or surrendering its beliefs to participate equally with other preschools in the state," said ADF lawyer Jake Reed. “We urge the court to affirm that the First Amendment fully protects the school’s right to operate according to its faith and still join the state’s preschool program.”

The state agency declined to respond to a request for comment.

