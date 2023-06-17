Young athlete injured by transgender opponent hits back at Karine Jean-Pierre

Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Payton McNabb, a high school volleyball player who was injured when a transgender athlete spiked a ball into her face during a match, ripped White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday.

McNabb criticized Jean-Pierre, saying the press secretary “played the victim” after the press secretary attacked Owen Jensen, a reporter with the Catholic network EWTN, during Tuesday’s press briefing at the White House. Jean-Pierre claimed that Jensen called transgender athletes “dangerous” when he asked about what the White House would tell parents concerned about their daughters’ safety when competing against transgender athletes.

TRENDING: Dems push bill to give immigrants free food, health insurance immediately upon entering U.S.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

McNabb was injured during a September girl’s volleyball match in North Carolina when a transgender athlete on the other team spiked a ball into her face. McNabb suffered from a concussion that caused impaired vision, anxiety, depression, partial paralysis and constant headaches, according to remarks she made at an Independent Women’s Forum event.

WATCH:



“I think it is very hypocritical,” McNabb told “America’s Newsroom” co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino after a clip of Jean-Pierre attacking Jensen aired. “I think she is taking what others have said how it is dangerous for us and she’s essentially switched it around and played the victim from the situation, which I expect nothing less from that whole administration.”

Is it dangerous for boys to compete in girls' sports? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The issue of biological males who identify as transgender competing in women’s sports became a national topic of discussion following University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas’s participation in the 2022 NCAA Championships, where the biological male won the 500-yard women’s final. Riley Gaines, who competed against Lia Thomas as a member of the University of Kentucky’s swim team during the 2022 NCAA Championships, has been a vocal critic of allowing transgender athletes to compete against women.

Glenique Frank’s participation in the London Marathon in April, where the biological male finished ahead of over 14,000 women, and the retirement of cyclocross champion Hannah Arensmen also focused attention on the issue.

The Biden administration proposed new regulations involving Title IX on April 6 that would prohibit states from barring biological males from competing in women’s sports. Two dozen governors called on the Biden administration to withdraw the proposed regulations on May 12.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!