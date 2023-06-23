A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Zelenskyy signs bill banning Russian books

Country's latest blow to free speech

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 23, 2023 at 5:39pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(ZEROHEDGE) – In the country's latest blow to free speech, freedom of expression, and ethnic diversity, President Vladimir Zelensky announced Thursday he's signed into effect a new law banning Russian books and publications in Ukraine.

The law blocks any new Russian and Belarusian publications from being imported into the country. "I believe this law is the right decision," Zelensky wrote of the measure.

But Ukraine has at the same time urged European authorities to fast-track the country into the EU, which could now be further complicated with this latest move.

Read the full story ›

