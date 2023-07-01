1 state legalizes assisted suicide, sees ALL suicides surge

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Nancy Flanders

Live Action News

Assisted suicide was legalized in Victoria, Australia in 2019, with the promise that legalized physician-assisted death would prevent fifty suicides a year, said Hon. Damien Tudehope in a speech before the Victorian parliament. However, in the last four years, Victoria has seen an increase in overall suicides.

“[T]here were 62 more suicides in Victoria in 2022 than in 2017, when this claim was made,” said Tudehope. “The suicide rate among those aged over 65 years increased in Victoria between 2019 and 2022 by 42 percent — five times the increase in New South Wales.”

TRENDING: Jill Biden touts Joe as 'education president,' gets slapped down

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Data collected from Victoria reveals that there were 756 suicides in the state in 2022, an increase of nine percent from 2021. It is the highest number of suicides in Victoria since the coroner’s court began collecting suicide data in 2000. There was a 21% increase in suicide among people aged 45 to 54, an eight percent (8%) increase for males, and a 12% increase for females.

The Victorian state coroner, John Cain, said it was “troubling to see an increase in suicides emerge in the last few months of 2022.”

The trend could be a national occurrence according to some reports. Suicide Prevention Australia revealed that 3,144 Australians died by suicide in 2021, compared to 3,139 in 2020. With New South Wales poised to begin allowing physician-assisted death in the fall, through the Voluntary Assisted Dying Act 2022, there are concerns that the number of suicides there will increase as well. In fact, they already have been. New South Wales data shows 885 suspected or confirmed deaths by suicide reported between January 1 and November 30, 2022, compared to 818 over the same time frame in 2021.

Is assisted suicide a good idea? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“The misnamed Voluntary Assisted Dying Act 2022 will come into effect on 28 November 2023,” said Tudehope. “NSW Health is built preparing for this State-sanctioned killing by setting up pharmacy services to supply deadly drugs and a ‘care navigator service’ to connect people with medical practitioners willing to end their lives. Expressions of interest for the Voluntary Assisted Dying Review Board have closed and appointments are expected to be made shortly. The members of this board are being given the ultimate power over the lives of vulnerable people.”

Tudehope believes it “is clear from the Victoria data that State-approved suicide for some evidently leads to more suicide overall.” He stated that if legalized assisted death has the same impact on New South Wales as it has on other Australian states, 2,175 people will die under the Voluntary Assisted Dying Act in the first year alone.

“Rather than offering death by lethal substance to vulnerable people, we should be saying, ‘We respect you, we value you, we love you and we will wrap around you all those services that see out your dying days in a proper and dignified manner,'” he said.

Research has shown that laws legalizing assisted suicide lead to increases in overall suicide rates. According to one study, “There is very strong evidence that the legalisation of assisted suicide is associated with a significant increase in total suicides. Further, the increase is observed most strongly for the over-64s and for women. To give an idea of the size of the effect, the event study estimates suggest assisted suicide laws increase total suicide rates by about 18% overall. For women, the estimated increase is 40%.”

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!