10 questions about the mistrusted FBI

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

In April 2023, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified before a House committee that "more than 1 million secret searches of Americans conducted by the FBI were made erroneously."

Wow! What are we to make of this chilling discovery plus results of recent polling revealing that the majority of Americans, 70%, don't trust the FBI, demand reforms and discern it didn't follow its own high standards in dealing with former President Trump.

The most powerful law enforcement agency on the planet, which exposed and eliminated most of the Mafia, Ku Klux Klan and Communist infiltrators, has shockingly lost the respect of most Americans.

"Oh, how the mighty have fallen" (2 Samuel 1:19).

TRENDING: Sen. Rand Paul pushes perjury probe for Fauci

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Growing up, I had the highest respect for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Those in the field offices across America deserve our esteem and appreciation, but "something's rotten in Denmark" at the top. It's been "like In-N-Out Burger," with two directors gone in four years, and now the current FBI chief is dodging bullets regarding disclosures about the former president's treatment and other controversial issues.

The Bible cautions, "Even in your mind, do not curse the king; and in your bed chamber do not curse the rich; for a bird in the sky may carry your voice, and a winged creature may declare the matter" (Ecclesiastes 10:20).

Disturbing decline

In the '60s and '70s, we watched Efrem Zimbalist Jr. on "The FBI" classic TV show. Multiple movies celebrated the agency's rock-solid integrity and courageous work in "The FBI Story" (starring icon Jimmy Stewart), along with other classics like "Mississippi Burning" and "To Catch a Thief." Current shows like "The FBI Files" and "FBI: Most Wanted" still air.

Recent revelations have tarnished the impeccable reputation of our premier law enforcement agency, and watching the recent House Judiciary Committee grilling Director Christopher Wray left millions deeply troubled by his repeated excuses and diversionary tactics. I personally was embarrassed and disappointed by his "rope-a-dope" performance and failure to forthrightly address serious concerns.

Calls for reform at the FBI continue. In 2015 an "Ethics and Integrity Policy Guide" was issued outlining the standards employees of the FBI must uphold. Scores believe more work needs to be done.

10 fact-based concerns

1. Having established the FBI had agents within the Proud Boys and information that violent activity was planned for the Jan. 6 Capitol rally, why were precautionary measures not put in place, especially since President Trump requested (not ordered) deployment of National Guard troops for the event?

2. When the FBI whistleblower admitted he had evidence that then-Vice President Biden received money from his son Hunter and brother Jim, and that agents gave the information to Mr. Ray, why did he refuse to share this information with the congressional investigation?

3. Why was the unprecedented Roe v. Wade SCOTUS leak and White House cocaine discovery left unsettled rather than vigorously investigated? If it was anthrax, would there be immediate testing for DNA and an aggressive search?

4. When Hunter Biden carelessly left his computer in a repair shop and the New York Post exposed factual evidence implicating Hunter and his dad in alleged money laundering and influence peddling, why did the FBI (like mass media) ignore the story? If the central figures were Donald Trump Jr. and his dad, would the FBI have done the same thing?

5. With Twitter executives admitting that FBI agents traveled cross country to talk with them about censoring any news about Hunter before the 2020 election, was this another example of the FBI suppressing legitimate dissent and free speech on conservative issues like this as well as COVID and vaccine information?

6. Why did the FBI allow false information so Democrat lawbreakers could obtain FISA surveillance warrants enabling spying on the Trump campaign and fostering a "Russian Collusion" false narrative that misled millions and was used to impeach Trump in the attempt to destroy his career and reputation?

7. Why did the FBI stand down and not prosecute radical Black Lives Matter and anarchist Antifa activists who crossed state lines and caused riots, deaths, looting and $80 billion worth of property destruction (what Nancy Pelosi called "peaceful protests") after the George Floyd tragedy? Only one lawbreaker was sent to prison.

8. Why has the FBI ignored the destruction, defacing and desecrating of hundreds of Catholic churches and pregnancy resource centers after the overturning of Roe v. Wade?

9. Why has the FBI sided with pro-abortionists in the intimidation of sincere pro-life people like Mark Houck, Catholic father of seven, who they arrested in a pre-dawn raid with over 20 shield-bearing, armed agents who terrified his wife and children? Later he was declared "not guilty on all counts" in his home state of Pennsylvania.

10. At this critical time in our nation's history, should we not be shocked at Director Wray's inability in the hearing to even define "disinformation," leaving us grappling with the "elephant in the room": Is the FBI now politicized and weaponized as an arm of the current administration and targeting those disagreeing with its leftist progressivism?

Here's the deal: We cannot be apathetic about the dangerous and disturbing developments surfacing with some leaders in the FBI. Since 1908, the mission of this venerable institution has been to be non-political in protecting the American people and in an unbiased manner uphold the Constitution of the United States. Theses leaders must be held accountable as we pray for them and not be passive at this critical time.

In the book of Psalms, David asked God to "rescue and deliver" him from those "whose mouths speak lies and whose right hand is a right hand of falsehood" – they swear to tell the truth but lie anyway (Psalm 144:11). It's time for action!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!